Yankees Breakout Star Has 'Realistic' Chance To Return Soon, Per Insider
The New York Yankees' starting rotation could get a significant boost in the very near future.
New York's starting rotation was one of the best in baseball early on this season. The Yankees seemingly were getting solid starts from every hurler each time they stepped on the rubber. One of the biggest reasons for New York's success was the performance of veteran starter Clarke Schmidt.
The five-year big league veteran was enjoying the best start to a season of his career and had a 2.52 ERA in 11 starts for New York. He hasn't appeared in a game since the end of May but the Yankees finally could have him back on the mound by the end of August, according to Newsday Sports' Erik Boland.
"After throwing his second live (bullpen) of the week, today’s was 25 pitches, Clarke Schmidt reiterated he believes it’s 'realistic' he’s back by the end of the month," Boland said.
The fact that he is so close to a return should be music to Yankees fans' ears. New York has started to shine again recently and adding Schmidt back into the fold down the stretch will only help take the club to another level.
New York has a real chance to do something special this season and win its first World Series since 2009. It's unclear if the Yankees will be able to get over the mountain top, but the return of Schmidt at least will make things a little easier.
