Watch Yankees' Play-By-Play Broadcaster Michael Kay Call Derek Jeter's 3,000th Hit

Max Goodman

With no live games to watch, these past few weeks have featured countless throwbacks across Major League Baseball. For the sport's most storied franchise, with plenty of classics to choose from, this game will always have a special place in the hearts of Yankees fans. 

On Tuesday, YES Network aired a home game against the visiting Rays on July 9, 2011. In that game, Derek Jeter famously launched his 3,000th hit – a home run off left-hander David Price into the left-field bleachers at Yankee Stadium.

Beyond watching Jeter connect, emphatically eclipsing the illustrious milestone with a home run, the call from play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay made the moment even more memorable.

"History with an exclamation point!" Kay called out as Jeter rounded the bases before letting the moment breathe as The Captain embraced his teammates at home plate. 

While the game was live on YES, Kay gave fans a treat by live-tweeting as he re-watched. Among the comments and memories posted to his Twitter feed, Kay posted a video of himself in the booth delivering the call as Jeter eclipsed the 3,000 hit milestone. 

Remember where you were when you saw that moment on your TV in 2011? Here's Kay's iconic call as it looked on YES Network live:

Kay admitted he didn't plan the call. In fact, even leading up to historic achievements, he never does. 

"You end up messing it up," he tweeted. Besides, how could anyone predict Jeter would have hit a home run for his 3,000th hit? It was his second of five base knocks on that Saturday afternoon, a triple short of the cycle.

The renowned broadcaster did reveal, however, that he dreamed the night before of Jeter belting a home run. He ended up calling it the same way he had in his dreams, remembering it as "kinda spooky."

Kay isn't the only YES Network broadcaster to take to social media and relive historic games – those that happened in real time while they were on the field or in the booth. 

Former Yankees backstop John Flaherty live-tweeted New York's win over the rival Red Sox in June of 2014 on Monday. That game featured Derek Jeter's famed head-first dive into the left-field stands, as well as Flaherty's pinch-hit, walk-off single. 

On Thursday, Paul O’Neill will take to Twitter, reliving Game 5 of the Bombers' World Series against the Braves in 1996. That contest – a duel between Andy Pettitte and John Smoltz – will air on YES at 8 p.m. ET.

Head over YES Network's Twitter page for more details on which classic Yankees games will be aired moving forward.

