Yankees Called One Of 'Top Landing Spots' For Rising Ace In Deadline Deal
The New York Yankees are about to get a major boost in the starting rotation but it may not be the only one.
New York has been missing 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole for the entire season to this point but he is nearing his season debut. He already has multiple minor league rehab starts under his belt and doesn't seem to be too far away from making the jump back to the Yankees' rotation.
Much has been said about the club's current rotation and how successful it has been, but that hasn't stopped others from speculating on who the club could target around the trade deadline to add even more depth to the mix down the stretch.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of the top-10 landing spots for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and had the Yankees at No. 8.
"Garrett and Gerrit? That has a nice ring to it, and pairing Gerrit Cole with Crochet would allow the Yankees to steel their rotation against regression from its (American League)-leading 2.78 ERA," Rymer said. "But unless more hurlers join Clarke Schmidt on the (Injured List), another starter isn't necessarily a priority."
While a move may not be a necessity at this point, there still is plenty of time left until the trade deadline. New York already has dealt with a handful of injuries so it wouldn't be too out of the realm of possibility to add more help and Crochet would not only help the Yankees in 2024 but for the foreseeable future.
