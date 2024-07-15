Yankees Called Possible Landing Spot For Star Slugger Having Career Year
Things are about to take a turn for the New York Yankees.
The trade deadline will be here in just over two weeks and the Yankees need to add some more pop to the middle of the lineup. New York should get reinforcements back soon with Giancarlo Stanton nearing a return.
While Stanton's impending return should help, the Yankees will be busy looking to bolster the offense even more. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner put together a list of possible trade targets for New York and mentioned the Oakland Athletic's Brent Rooker as an option who could help.
"'Where would he play?' That's the likely comment fans would make if the Yankees traded for Rooker," Kirschner said. "The answer should be 'Does it matter?' When a player has around a .900 OPS, he needs to find a way into the lineup, and it's on the manager to make it happen.
"The likeliest place Rooker would play if he were on the Yankees is left field. Alex Verdugo is not good enough offensively to be an everyday player. They could easily split time in the outfield. Also, as mentioned above, there should be some caution in assuming Stanton will once again produce at his pre-injury level, so at-bats as designated hitter could be an option. The Yankees can never have enough boppers in the middle of their order."
Some may wonder where Rooker would play, but it wouldn't matter much. He has 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 83 games and is hitting .291. If the Yankees have a chance to bring him in, they should do whatever it takes.
