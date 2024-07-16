Yankees Called 'Potential Fit' For Star Slugger Placed On Trade Block
Could the New York Yankees add another significant slugger to the middle of the lineup soon?
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just two weeks away and multiple significant pieces have been linked to the Yankees as possible options to help fix the offense.
New York's infield has underwhelmed for the most part offensively and therefore most of the major names linked to the Yankees have been infielders.
One player who the Yankees are a "potential fit" for is Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr., according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"In recent days, teams have expressed interest in Jazz Chisholm as a second baseman," Murray said. "The Miami Marlins intend to play Chisholm, their everyday center fielder, more at second base to give interested teams a look ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Among the potential fits include the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners."
Chisholm began his big league career as a middle infielder but was moved to the outfield in 2023. He has seen time at second base, shortstop, and center field throughout his young career but is expected to play more second base in the near future.
Second base has been mentioned as a possible point of need for the Yankees and Chisholm's 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases so far this season would be a major upgrade over the production they have gotten.
Chisholm keeps popping up as a possible option for the Yankees and a deal wouldn't be too shocking.
More MLB: Giants Electrifying All-Star Could Be Worthy Deadline Addition For Yankees