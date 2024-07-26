Yankees Called Top Match For Red-Hot Nationals All-Star At Deadline
The New York Yankees need to address the bullpen before the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline passes on July 30th.
New York currently has the seventh-best bullpen ERA at 3.57. While that is good, the Yankees are used to having one of the top three bullpens. Injuries have had a major impact on the club this season but things could change over the next few days.
The Yankees clearly will be looking to add and were called a top match for Washington Nationals All-Star Kyle Finnegan by USA Today's Gabe Lacques.
"Sure, GM Brian Cashman could be moved to dig deeper into his prospect bag and move a Spencer Jones or similar prize for a frontline starting pitcher," Lacques said. "An infield bat is paramount. But even though the Yankees’ quietly potent farm system – a consensus top 10 to 15 group – can win some trades, they may lack the highest-end quality for marquee additions.
With that in mind, we’ll let the Yankees surprise us with a power move while projecting something less volcanic. Another All-Star closer with putaway stuff who can alleviate the burden on Clay Holmes, who has had an uneven five weeks, as necessary. The match: (Right-handed pitcher) Kyle Finnegan, Nationals"
Finnegan is having the best season of his big league career so far and has a 2.32 ERA in 44 appearances for Washington. If the Yankees could land him over the next few days, that could give New York the bullpen boost it needs.
More MLB: Yankees Reportedly Interested In Star Flamethrower At Trade Deadline