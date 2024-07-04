Yankees Calling Around About Pitching Help; Could Rising Star Hurler be Trade Option?
The New York Yankees are really going through a rough stretch at the moment, and will have to get busy at the trade deadline.
Bullpen and infield are the two biggest glaring needs, but as Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed on MLB Network's High Heat, the Yankees are calling around to potentially upgrade in a different area.
"They're not as needy for the starter now with (Gerrit) Cole back....but they're definitely asking about starters," Heyman told Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on High Heat.
The Yankees' rotation was shockingly a strong suit without Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, leading up to the past few weeks. Now, impact starters' Luis Gil and Carlos Rodon have both hit major walls after impressive starts to the season. And although Cole is back, he's still easing into action after being sidelined since Spring Training with an elbow injury.
Gil is approaching his career-high in innings (108.2 in 2021) and is at 89.2 through his first 17 starts already. With his ERA ballooning up to 3.41 in his last five starts after posting a 1.82 ERA through his first 12 outings, a move to the bullpen could be realistic for the 26-year-old.
As for Rodon, he was better in his latest outing on Wednesday, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts. However, the lefty has given up 23 earned runs in his past four starts, which has cranked his season-ERA up to 4.45.
The Yankees could go after Chicago White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet, who is a reliever turned starter. If they were to land Crochet, they would have the option of putting him in the rotation thus bumping Gil to a relief role. The 25-year-old has been stellar for Chicago this season with a 3.02 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 101.1 innings.
New York has shown interest in Crochet as Heyman recently reported. But he will not come cheap as he is under team control for two more seasons.
The Yankees already discussed a trade with the White Sox in the offseason for Dylan Cease, but it never came to fruition. It remains to be seen whether the two sides can swing a deal of this magnitude this time around, but Crochet would provide a major boost to the Yankees' pitching staff and is a versatile option.