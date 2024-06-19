Inside The Pinstripes

Yankee Captain Aaron Judge Leaves Game Due to Scary Injury

The Yankees may lose their best player after taking a pitch to the hand.

Joe Najarian

Jun 18, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) singles during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) singles during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Yankees are officially in panic mode.

Aaron Judge, the team's captain and AL MVP favorite, was removed from Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after getting hit by a pitch. Facing Orioles starter Albert Suarez in the bottom of the second inning, the Yankee slugger took a 94 mph fastball off of his left hand and was in immediate pain. He stared at Suarez in disapproval before being checked on by trainers.

Judge would stay in the game for one more inning, scoring on an RBI single by Giancarlo Stanton before playing center field in the top of the third inning. However, he was pinch-hit for by Trent Grisham in the bottom of the inning, officially ending his night.

This is a devastating blow to the Yankees, as Judge has been on an incredible tear since May 4; since that date, he has hit .385/.503/.956 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs, 45 RBI, and a 292 wRC+. On the season, he's hitting .302/.428/.687 with an MLB-leading 26 home runs and 64 RBI, along with a monstrous 208 wRC+ and 4.9 fWAR; he already has surpassed his WAR total from 2023 (4.8).

With Judge's phenomenal play, the Yankees currently had the best record in the majors at 50-24 coming into a crucial three-game series at home against the Orioles. For now, the Bronx Bombers will look to take the opening game without their franchise cornerstone, but the team will suffer greatly if he's out for a long period of time, with last season being the perfect evidence when he missed nearly two months with a toe injury.

The Yankee organization and fanbase are collectively holding their breath as an update on Judge's status is still to come; he is currently undergoing imaging at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Published |Modified
Joe Najarian

JOE NAJARIAN

Joe Najarian is a Rutgers University graduate from the Class of 2022. After an eight-month stint with Jersey Sporting News (JSN), covering Rutgers Football, Rutgers Basketball, and Rutgers Baseball, Najarian became a contributing writer on Inside the Pinstripes and Inside the Mets. He additionally writes on Giants Country, FanNation’s site for the New York Giants. Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeNajarian

Home/News