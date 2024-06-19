Yankee Captain Aaron Judge Leaves Game Due to Scary Injury
The New York Yankees are officially in panic mode.
Aaron Judge, the team's captain and AL MVP favorite, was removed from Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after getting hit by a pitch. Facing Orioles starter Albert Suarez in the bottom of the second inning, the Yankee slugger took a 94 mph fastball off of his left hand and was in immediate pain. He stared at Suarez in disapproval before being checked on by trainers.
Judge would stay in the game for one more inning, scoring on an RBI single by Giancarlo Stanton before playing center field in the top of the third inning. However, he was pinch-hit for by Trent Grisham in the bottom of the inning, officially ending his night.
This is a devastating blow to the Yankees, as Judge has been on an incredible tear since May 4; since that date, he has hit .385/.503/.956 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs, 45 RBI, and a 292 wRC+. On the season, he's hitting .302/.428/.687 with an MLB-leading 26 home runs and 64 RBI, along with a monstrous 208 wRC+ and 4.9 fWAR; he already has surpassed his WAR total from 2023 (4.8).
With Judge's phenomenal play, the Yankees currently had the best record in the majors at 50-24 coming into a crucial three-game series at home against the Orioles. For now, the Bronx Bombers will look to take the opening game without their franchise cornerstone, but the team will suffer greatly if he's out for a long period of time, with last season being the perfect evidence when he missed nearly two months with a toe injury.
The Yankee organization and fanbase are collectively holding their breath as an update on Judge's status is still to come; he is currently undergoing imaging at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.