InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees Great Gives Ultimate Praise to Shohei Ohtani: 'He's the Best Baseball Player I've Ever Seen'

Max Goodman

CC Sabathia has been involved with Major League Baseball for over two decades. He's watched the game for even longer.

In all that time, he's witnessed and suited up alongside some of the best to ever play baseball. We're talking future Hall of Famers, All Stars, World Series winners and more. 

Last week, the former Yankees left-hander revealed who he believes is the most talented player he's ever laid eyes on and it's not necessarily the individual you would expect.

“I keep saying this, and people always laugh at me when I say this, but he’s the best baseball player I’ve ever seen in my life," Sabathia said of Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani. “Are you kidding me? He can hit the ball 900 feet and throw 99 [mph] off the mound. Who else can do that? Who else is doing that, bro? There's nobody else is doing that at the big-league level.’’

Sabathia made that comment on Uninterrupted's R2C2 podcast, leaving host Ryan Ruocco at a loss for words. 

Let that sink in for a moment. 

New York's former ace, who played in the league for 19 years before his retirement after this past season, believes someone who's played less than two full seasons in the Majors is the best he's ever seen. 

Ohtani came over from Japan, joining the Angels ahead of the 2018 season as a pitcher and outfielder hybrid. As a 23-year-old, Ohtani was the American League Rookie of the Year. He struck out 63 across 51 2/3 innings pitched (and 10 games started) while hitting 22 home runs with a .285 batting average in 104 games played. 

Sabathia has a point. Can you think of anyone else that can do that in today's game, or even in the last several decades for that matter?

READ: Anniversary of CC Sabathia's 3,000th strikeout 

Ohtani underwent Tommy John surgery, so he hasn't pitched since his stellar rookie performance, but he was poised for a return to dominance on both sides of the ball in 2020.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Awarded 'In-Game MVP' of 'MLB The Show Players League'

Yankees' Aaron Hicks was awarded Most Valuable Player of the MLB The Show Players League, controlled by his teammate Tommy Kahnle

Max Goodman

What We Could Have Learned About the Yankees in April

If the 2020 MLB season began on time, and the COVID-19 pandemic never occurred, here's what we could have learned about the New York Yankees in April

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Family Raises Money, Makes Donations For Those Affected by Coronavirus Pandemic

The New York Yankees have been active in raising funds, making donations for those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's all of New York's work in the community

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Announce Participation in 'ALL IN Challenge'

The New York Yankees are the latest to participate in the ALL IN Challenge, raising money to help those affected by the novel coronavirus.

Max Goodman

Best Moments From Tommy Kahnle's Run in MLB The Show Players League

Yankees' Tommy Kahnle was eliminated from contention in the MLB The Show Players League this week. Here are some of his best moments from the tournament

Max Goodman

Is Derek Jeter Overrated? This ESPN Insider Says Yes ... And No

Derek Jeter had an all-time career. But is this Yankees great and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee overrated? ESPN's Jeff Passan weighs in on the debate

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Lou Gehrig Plays 2,130th Consecutive Game Before Retiring

Yankees legend Lou Gehrig played the final game of his historic streak on this day in 1939, appearing in his 2,130th contest in a row.

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: CC Sabathia Joins 3,000-Strikeout Club

Yankees' CC Sabathia joined the 3,000 strikeout club one year ago. He's just the 17th pitcher in MLB history to reach this historic milestone

Max Goodman

MLB Proposal, With Realigned Divisions, Will Revitalize Yankees, Mets Rivalry

The Yankees and Mets could play in the same division this season. Here's how MLB's realignment proposal would revitalize the rivalry between New York's teams.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Donating 15,000 Face Shields to Hospitals in New York and California

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton is donating face shields to hospitals in New York and California to help healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman