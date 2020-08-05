Why Yankees Feel They'll Be Able to Manage This Week's Challenging Road Trip

While the Yankees are scheduled to experience the club's first seven-inning doubleheader of the season on Wednesday, another aspect of their twin bill in Philadelphia is historic.

When the first pitch was thrown at Citizens Bank Park, the Yankees will be on the field as the "home team." For the first time since before the 21st century began, New York will hit second in the first frame away from Yankee Stadium on US soil.

Tuesday's Yankees-Phillies game in the Bronx was preemptively postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. Therefore, with the second half of the home-and-home series to continue later in the week, both organization's agreed to tack on a Yankee home game on Wednesday afternoon.

"Hey, it's 2020, playing in this environment, so we've got to be able to adapt to it," manager Aaron Boone said earlier in the week. "Feel like we'll be able to. But it obviously creates some challenges. the seven-inning doubleheader situation makes things a little more manageable but we feel like we have all the people in there to get through it and we'll embrace the challenge of it all."

The last time the Bombers acted as the home team in a game away from the Bronx was before the 21st century began, back on April 14, 1998.

With the Los Angeles Angeles in town, the Yankees played at Shea Stadium after the City of New York closed down Yankee Stadium when an expansion joint fell in the Stadium bowl the day prior.

There was a possibility that the Bombers could don pinstripes on the road as well on Wednesday, but the club reportedly chose to bring only one uniform on the trip (as they'll play two additional contests in a traditional fashion as the road team before their seven-game road trip transitions to Tampa Bay).

Instead they elected to go with their road grays.

The Yankees wore pinstripes last year in the inaugural MLB London Series, in baseball's introduction to Europe, while they were the road team.

After postponements the previous week pushed the schedule back, New York has three days to play four games against the Rays. With nine games under their belt, a stretch of seven games in six days — counting Tuesday's rain out and subsequent off day — certainly provides a new slate of challenges.

Then again, at the end of the day, it's still the same game for Boone and this talented roster.

"Somewhat normal other than you're starting in the third inning or the fourth inning is the sixth inning so it changes a little bit," Boone said on the seven-inning doubleheaders in quick succession. "We've got to be mindful of where we are in the season too and starting down a seven games in five days. How you use guys especially in the bullpen is going to be a little more strategic based on the scheduling the rest of the week."

So, how can this scalding hot Yankees team carry their seven-game winning streak on the road? A "deadly" lineup and a bullpen that's "on a roll."

"Deadly," first baseman Luke Voit said when asked to describe New York's offense. "There's no limp in the lineup, everyone can hit the deep ball, walk, get on base, has good approaches, doesn't swing at balls. There's lots of damage throughout it."

Sure, New York has homered in all nine contests of the season thus far, paving the way to a tie for their best start in franchise history, but the pitching deserves some credit too.

"Everybody is on a roll," left-hander Jordan Montgomery said on the Yankees' lights-out bullpen. "We've got [Chad Green], [Adam Ottavino], [Zack Britton] really picking up for [Tommy Kahnle's] loss and [Aroldis Chapman] being gone with [the coronavirus]. So once we get Chappy back it's going to be a whole 'nother monster back there. They're throwing the ball really well, getting out of jams and they're really saving us starters a lot of runs."

