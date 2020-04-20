What Yankees Players Are Saying About MLB's Proposed 'Arizona Plan' During COVID-19 Pandemic

While the baseball world awaits an update on the status of the 2020 regular season, it's no surprise one of the main topics of conversation has been the different proposals drawn out by Major League Baseball.

First, there's the Arizona-Florida plan, sending teams to their Spring Training facilities to play an abbreviated season within the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues. Having a familiar home complex would be fair to all teams, but realigning divisions doesn't benefit each franchise equally – in fact, it benefits clubs like the Yankees exponentially.

Then, there's a shortened proposal to remain in traditional divisions, but play a full season in less than two months. The 43-game blueprint, pitched by Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, is efficient but still requires a good amount of travel for certain clubs which could lead to exposure to the virus.

And finally, there's the 'Arizona Plan.' Viewed by many as the most likely outcome to occur this year if there's a season, teams will hunker down in quarantine in Arizona and play out the campaign on Cactus League fields.

Reporters and baseball insiders will have their takes and so will diehard fans ... but what about those would actually be taking the field in Arizona within this proposal?

Here's a compilation of what several Yankees have said over the last few weeks regarding the Arizona Plan and what they think should happen in order to bring baseball back this season.

Jordan Montgomery

The southpaw, who was poised to triumphantly return to the Yankees' rotation this season – for the first time since Tommy John surgery in 2018 – is excited about any prospect to get back on the field.

In a column he wrote on the New York Post on Monday, he explained that he's all for the Arizona Plan because it's similar to what he's doing right now, except including playing the game he loves.

I’d be fine with the “Arizona plan” of keeping us all in Phoenix-area hotels and transporting us from there to the ballparks and back. That’s basically what I’m doing now, except we’d be playing baseball. I’d be really excited about it.

Montgomery also revealed his workout regiment from the last few weeks. There's no way to know when he'll be able to toe the rubber in a Yankees uniform again, but until then he's wasting no time staying ready.

I have been throwing bullpen sessions once a week and playing catch the other days. I’m going to switch that to a five-day rotation and throw every fifth day. I want to show up for the new spring training as ready as I can be and use that as a refining, not a rushed buildup. I’d rather be overconfident and ready than have the season sneak up on me and not be ready.

Kyle Higashioka

Similar to Montgomery, Kyle Higashioka was poised for a breakout season in 2020. Gary Sánchez is still the starting catcher, but Higashioka – courtesy of his powerful stroke at the plate and elite framing behind it – was set to expand his role as the backup backstop.

He wrote a piece in the New York Post as well, Higashioka said that he won't need to ramp up his training at all if they ever announce the beginning of the season. He's good to go and would be grateful for an opportunity to play.

I know the “Arizona plan” got a lot of attention last week, and my agents at Beverly Hills Sports Council kind of gave me the scoop on that. I’d be glad just to play baseball at all. I’d be grateful for the opportunity to have even a partial season. It would give fans something to look forward to. I don’t know how many other live sports would be on TV. It might give everyone a little escape. I don’t know anything about the logistics, but I would feel very fortunate to play this year if we have a season.

Adam Ottavino

Between working out with Gerrit Cole in suburban Connecticut backyards, to watching "Frozen" with his daughters on an endless loop, Adam Ottavino has delivered his input on the Arizona Plan as well.

The right-hander told Joel Sherman of the New York Post he's into the idea for the same reasons as Higgy and Monty: he wants to play.

I’ve seen it (the Arizona idea). I don’t have any good insight but I would be in the camp of supporting the idea. I’m sure a lot would have to go right for it to actually happen but I’m hoping it can work because I want to play.

Mark Teixeira

From three positive takes on the proposal, from current Yankees, to an alternative view from a former ballplayer.

Mark Teixeira sounded off on the Arizona Plan on Michael Kay’s ESPN radio show, providing five different reasons why it won't work for Major League Baseball (as spelled out on NJ.com). Here's two of the parts of his argument.

First of all, from a family perspective, the young guys that are single, they’ll play anywhere. (But) veterans with families are not really going to be into this.

Yankee games would have to start at 4 o’clock. Four o’clock in Arizona in the summertime is miserable. You’re going to have guys getting hurt left and right. You’re going to have players and coaches getting heatstroke. Umpires … you cannot as an umpire with full gear (work) a four-hour game in Arizona at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. And that’s not as big of a deal as I truly believe that performance of these players would go down the tubes after probably three or four weeks because of the issues with the heat

Who do you agree with more? The current members of the Bombers or Teixeira who's pessimistic approach on the topic includes some valid points? Let us know in the comments below!

