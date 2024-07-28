Yankees Competing With AL East Rival For Hard-Throwing Reliever
The New York Yankees must upgrade their struggling bullpen with just two days remaining until the trade deadline date.
New York was able to make a big splash on Saturday by acquiring second baseman/center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins for two top 20 prospects, catcher Agustin Ramirez and infielder Jared Serna, as well as Abrahan Ramirez.
But what they weren't able to do was land relief help; despite the fact that they've been one of the top contenders in the mix for Marlins All-Star left-handed closer Tanner Scott.
It's unknown if the Yankees are still in on Scott after striking a substantial deal for Miami's star slugger in Chisholm Jr., however, there is another solid reliever on the market who they're showing interest in.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Los Angeles Angels righty bullpen arm Luis Garcia is drawing a ton of suitors including the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, among others.
Garcia is a 12-year MLB veteran, and has posted a 3.80 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts and three saves in 42.2 innings pitched this season. The 37-year-old has a sinker and four-seam fastball combo that averages in the mid-to-upper 90's, which is the type of velocity the Yankees' bullpen has been lacking this year.
Garcia is making $4.25 million in 2024, and is a rental reliever. He will become a free agent after the season ends. For that, he shouldn't cost too much in terms of prospect capital.
That being said, the Yankees aren't the only club pushing for his services. Garcia would be a solid addition in the Bronx, but the Red Sox, Mets and Royals all want him as well.