Yankees 'Connected' to Slugging Outfielder and Former Foe
The New York Yankees would appear to be in a good place when it comes to their outfield for 2025.
They have reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, of course, who will presumably play right field. They traded for Cody Bellinger, who, after they also acquired first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, will probably be manning center field. And Yankees GM Brian Cashman said, "I'd like to see [top prospect Jasson Dominguez] get his shot now," last month, which alludes to Dominguez taking over in left field.
But the Yankees still can't ever be discounted when it comes to signing superstars. This seems to be the case for former Baltimore Orioles slugger Anthony Santander, as MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested in a January 3 article.
"The Red Sox, Yankees, Angels and Tigers are among the other clubs that have been connected to the 30-year-old Santander, who made his first All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2024," Feinsand wrote.
Earlier on in the article, he added, "Following his 44-homer season, Santander figured to be a hot commodity in free agency, but his market never crystallized in December. One of the few true power bats available, the switch-hitting Santander would be a good fit with a number of teams".
Feinsand also wrote, "Santander is believed to be seeking a five-year deal worth at least $100 million, and while his defense is below-average, his power will be impactful on any lineup he joins."
After the Yankees brought Bellinger to the Bronx, other teams seemingly became better fits for Santander. But that doesn't mean New York should be counted out.