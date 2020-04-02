InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees, NYCFC Announce $1.4 Million Distress Fund For Yankee Stadium Day-Of-Game Employees

Max Goodman

On what would have been Opening Day at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees and New York City Football Club (NYCFC) have announced a distress fund designed to provide assistance to day-of-game employees.

The New York Yankees COVID-19 Disaster Relief Program, effective Thursday, is a needs-based grant initiative created for eligible full-time and part-time gameday staff impacted directly by the novel coronavirus pandemic. 

For those that are now out of work, with no games on the schedule for the next several months, these grants will be given to those in need of assistance with essential expenses such as food, medical care, shelter and more.

The program will work directly with eligible employees of 'River Operating Company,' 'Legends Hospitality LLC' and New York City Football Club LLC. 

In a post announcing the initiative on social media, the Yankees acknowledged that even these generous measures can't completely cover all needs for those impacted by this pandemic during these unprecedented times. 

The process of notifying eligible stadium workers about this relief program has already begun on Thursday. An application will be available online on Thursday afternoon.

While eligibility does not guarantee assistance will be paid, the Yankees confirmed that each and every online application will be considered and that those selected will be notified via email as soon as possible.

For more information about the New York Yankees COVID-19 Disaster Relief Program, check out a thread posted to the Yankees' Twitter account designed to answer all related inquiries.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Are Yankees' Starting Pitchers During MLB Delay and How Are They Staying in Shape?

Yankees starting pitchers are dispersed across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read how new pitching coach Matt Blake is keeping tabs on New York's hurlers and how they're staying in shape.

Max Goodman

Status Update on Yankees' James Paxton, Rehab From Lower Back Surgery

Yankees' James Paxton is "doing really well" with his rehab after lower back surgery in February, says New York's pitching coach Matt Blake. Read for a full status update on the Bombers' left-hander.

Max Goodman

Nick Tropeano's Connection to Yankee Stadium Makes His Appearance With New York This Spring Even More Special

Yankees' non-roster invitee Nick Tropeano, who grew up a Yankees fan in Long Island, has a longtime connection to Yankee Stadium

Max Goodman

Toronto's Decision to Ban City-Led Events Could Mean No Yankees Baseball Until July

The City of Toronto banned all city-led events until July 30 on Tuesday. Could that mean no Yankees baseball until at least the month of July?

Max Goodman

How Yankees' Adam Ottavino is Staying in Shape, Keeping in Touch With Teammates During MLB Hiatus

Read how Yankees' reliever Adam Ottavino is staying in shape and communicating with his teammates during the MLB hiatus as revealed by the right-hander in an interview with YES Network

Max Goodman

Looking Back at Four Shortened Seasons in Yankees' Franchise History

All signs point to a truncated season this year for Major League Baseball as the coronavirus continues to spread. Read how the Yankees performed in four shortened seasons in franchise history

Max Goodman

Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman Delivers Coffee, Donuts to Staff at Local Tampa Hospitals

Yankees GM Brian Cashman stopped by local Tampa hospitals this weekend, delivering coffee and donuts to say thank you to doctors, nurses and staff working hard to fight the coronavirus

Max Goodman

Yankees Dominate Orioles in Baseball-Reference Simulation, Start 2020 Season With Sweep

New York swept the Orioles in Baseball-Reference's 2020 regular season daily simulation. Read the results of each game and which Yankees had a standout first series

Max Goodman

Gary Sánchez Extends Heartfelt Message to 'Heroes' Helping Those Infected With COVID-19

Yankees' catcher Gary Sánchez posted a heartfelt message on his Twitter, encouraging fans to thank healthcare workers for all their work to "control and cure" the coronavirus

Max Goodman

Iconic Yankees Topps Baseball Cards Re-Imagined By New York Artists In This 'Eclectic' Project

Iconic Mariano Rivera and Don Mattingly baseball cards are reimagined by 20 renowned artists, including several from New York, in Topps' Project 2020.

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman