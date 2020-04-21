InsideThePinstripes
Report: Yankees Guarantee Salaries for Baseball Operations Employees Through May Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

Max Goodman

The Yankees are the latest organization to announce they will continue to guarantee salaries and benefits for the team's baseball operations staff through the end of May.

New York joins more than half of Major League Baseball's franchises in paying its staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent postponement of the 2020 regular season. 

This update, which was presented to the baseball operations staff on Tuesday, will continue to update in the coming months. According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, the team may "readdress" this situation following May 31.

With baseball presently nearing the end of an eight-week hiatus, in accordance to recommendations given by the CDC in March, MLB is subject to massive financial losses. Ticket sales, broadcasting, sponsorships and so much more are all in flux. 

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred informed all 30 big-league teams on Monday that he will suspend Uniform Employees Contracts. That gives clubs the opportunity to furlough or reduce the pay of team employees in the midst of these unprecedented times.

Nonetheless, Manfred believes there will be some sort of regular season played at some point this year.

"I fully anticipate baseball will return this season," he told staffers, per ESPN.

READ: How Yankees would fare in proposed 'Arizona Plan'

The Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are among the clubs that have pledged to pay baseball-operations employees through the end of next month. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are the only organization to guarantee salaries through the end of the scheduled regular season, with a number of employees experiencing reasonable pay cuts.

Derek Jeter set an example for ownership and executives around the league by forgoing his $5 million salary indefinitely as CEO of the Miami Marlins. The former Yankees captain also announced he will be participating in the 'All IN Challenge' and has donated a prized possession for auction in hopes of raising money for those impacted by the coronavirus. 

The Yankees are worth $5 billion, making New York the most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball, according to Forbes' annual rankings. Just last month, the Bombers pledged a $1.4 million distress fund for day-of-stadium workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

