With First Case of COVID-19 In Major League Baseball, What's Next For Yankees?

Despite widespread precautionary measures, the first known case of the novel coronavirus has occurred in Major League Baseball. On Sunday, it was revealed that a Minor League player within the New York Yankees organization tested positive for COVID-19.

With Spring Training already suspended, Opening Day pushed back and no definitive end to this unprecedented sequence of events in sight, it's justifiable for the baseball world to wonder... what happens next?

Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters on Sunday, elucidating New York's plan moving forward.

The Yankees' Minor League complex will be shut down until March 25 at the earliest. The facility – located adjacent to George M. Steinbrenner Field, where the Yankees' Major League players are situated – will undergo extensive cleaning.

“As we speak, the Minor League facility is getting re-cleaned again, not for the first time this week," Cashman told reporters. "The Major League facility is going to be cleaned again after the Minor League facility is done today. So those practices have been in place and will continue to be in place.”

Further, the Yankees will self-quarantine all Minor Leaguers for the next two weeks. Boxed meals will be delivered to the players' hotel rooms as they spend time in isolation out of an abundance of caution.

“We’ve told them to hold tight, relax and continue the best practices of social distancing like washing your hands,” Cashman said. “[Players are encouraged to] continue to communicate and engage with any symptom that may arise.”

Although the identity of the player who tested positive for the virus will continue to remain anonymous, Cashman disclosed an update on his condition.

"The player’s symptoms have dissipated, and he is resolved symptom-wise,” Cashman said. "No more fever, no more fatigue. He is much better, although he is still isolated.”

This player is the only individual – player, coach, staff and more – to be tested for coronavirus.

Cashman referred to him as a "younger player," explaining his youth was part of the reason why he's never been in direct contact with Major League players during camp. Nonetheless, symptoms take days and sometimes weeks to first appear – it's feasible other Minor Leaguers have already been unknowingly exposed to the virus.

READ: Yankees react to COVID-19, shutdowns across professional sports

On Friday, the Yankees were the first team in MLB to collectively elect to remain at the organization's spring facility. The Bombers voted unanimously to stay put – player representative Zack Britton called the big-league complex "a good place for us to be.”

The Yankees' GM explained on Sunday, however, that he expects players will rethink and in some cases change their decision to stay in Tampa. Players have already been given permission by the league to leave Spring Training sites and return to their personal homes dispersed across the country.

“It’s new information that I think that you have to allow our players to process,” Cashman said to reporters. “There's also new guidelines that have been handed down and suggestions handed down by Major League Baseball in conjunction with their union counterparts that are going to be helpful and informative for all parties involved. You have to give them the opportunity to process information and make the best decisions they feel on an individual basis.”

As more players head home, and other teams completely shut down their facilities, resuming Spring Training with a sufficient gap before April 9 – the initial target for a postponed Opening Day – is now even more unlikely.

Cashman clarified that at the moment, George M. Steinbrenner Field will remain accessible for players to workout in a limited capacity, but understands the situation is fluid. There's no way to know what will happen next.

“Clearly, we're in an ever-changing world,” he said.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees