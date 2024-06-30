Yankees Could Acquire Blue Jays All-Star On Trade Block To Bolster Rotation
The New York Yankees have a chance to make a deep playoff run this year but their recent cold streak clearly has shown that the club needs to add this summer.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is one month away and now teams are starting to get serious about trades with the Fourth of July looming. There will be plenty of chatter over the next few weeks and the Yankees will be heavily involved.
New York is loaded with talent and essentially needs to go all in this season with Juan Soto's future with the team uncertain with free agency coming at the end of the campaign.
The Yankees should be considering all options right now to improve the club and need to consider options to bolster the rotation. One team the Yankees should be keeping a close eye on is the Toronto Blue Jays.
Toronto is nearing a firesale and even placed All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on the trade block, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Blue Jays, whose season is already on the brink, plan to place starter Yusei Kikuchi, catcher Danny Jansen, reliever Yimi Garcia, (Designated Hitter) Justin Turner, and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the trade block," Nightengale said. "Yet, they still want to make one last run with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. They should be staying until at least this winter, if not next summer."
Kikuchi could be a great option to help the Yankees' rotation without costing too much. New York needs more depth and Kikuchi could provide it.
