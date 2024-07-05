Yankees Could Acquire Four-Time Gold Glove Award Winner In Major Deal
It's unclear exactly what the New York Yankees will do this summer.
New York has been great overall this season and therefore it certainly will be buyers. The Yankees have a few clear needs but it's uncertain if they will be able to fill them all. New York needs help in the bullpen, starting rotation, first base, second base, and third base.
The Yankees likely won't find an option at every spot but was mentioned as an option to land four-time Gold Glove Award winner Matt Chapman to help out at third base, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"San Francisco Giants, I would say they want to buy," Heyman said. "They spent in the offseason between (Jung-hoo Lee) in center field who now is out, Chapman, (Blake Snell). They are going to wait and see with Snell coming back. They've got (Robert Ray) and (Alex Cobb) coming back. But, if they do sell, I wouldn't be shocked if Chapman is a target whether for the Yankees or someone else."
Chapman was linked to the Yankees all throughout this past offseason but the two sides never worked out a deal. Landing him in a trade with the Giants would help improve the third base spot because he is one of the best defensive players in baseball and is slashing .245/.325/.426 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs.
Landing Chapman would be a great start but the Yankees are going to have to decide fast with the trade deadline just weeks away now.
