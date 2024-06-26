Yankees Could Acquire Tigers Ace In Blockbuster Deal To Boost Rotation
The New York Yankees have a chance to win the World Series this season but will need to be active at the trade deadline.
New York has been slumping lately and the trade deadline couldn't be coming at a better time. The Yankees need a boost in the infield and also have been mentioned as one of the clubs who already have started considering options to bolster the starting rotation.
It seems clear that the Yankees know they need to make a move. One player who was suggested as a possible option for the Yankees and could make a lot of sense is Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty by Fireside Yankees' Alex Wilson, Sam Luckini, Aiden Béchamps, and Ryan Garcia.
"The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League but will need to find a way to improve ahead of the trade deadline if they're going to have the best shot in baseball to win the World Series," Wilson, Luckini, Béchamps, and Garcia said. "Jack Flaherty is taking the league by storm thanks to his dominant arsenal. Through 14 starts the right-hander has a 33.33% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate posting a 2.92 ERA and a 2.69 FIP in the process."
New York could use a boost in the rotation and Flaherty could be the perfect rental. He will be a free-agent at the end of the season but adding him could give New York a better shot at competing down the stretch.
He has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League this season and it certainly seems like he will be dealt soon.
