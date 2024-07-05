Yankees Could Acquire Top Hurler In Major Trade Deadline Swap This Summer
The New York Yankees are a few pieces away from truly competing for their first World Series title since 2009.
New York has struggled lately and it has shown some glaring holes on the roster. The Yankees need to add to the bullpen, could use a boost in the infield, and possibly even a starter.
Adding to the bullpen would be the easiest and quickest way to get back on track. One player who New York is a "potential fit" for is Miami Marlins star closer Tanner Scott, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Scott is having another strong season for the Marlins, who will almost assuredly be trading the impending free agent this month," Feinsand said. "In 12 June outings, Scott posted a 1.38 ERA, 15 strikeouts, and a 0.85 WHIP over 13 innings, giving him a 1.50 ERA in 35 games this season. Scott, who turns 30 on July 22, is earning $5.7 million this year, making him a reasonably priced rental option for clubs seeking late-innings help. Potential fits: (New York Mets), Yankees."
This isn't the first time the Yankees have been mentioned as an option for Scott and it won't be the last time. The trade deadline is a few weeks away and Scott could be the perfect option to bolster the Yankees' bullpen.
He has a 1.46 ERA through 36 appearances and is a lefty. New York's bullpen is lacking a left-handed punch right now and Scott certainly could provide that. Why not take a chance on him and give the Marlins a call?
