Yankees Could Be Interesting Landing Spot If Cardinals Superstar Is Traded
The New York Yankees should be considering all options to improve the roster this summer.
New York already is considered one of the top teams in the American League and many have speculated that the Yankees could be one of the top contenders for a World Series title this season.
The Yankees may not be in as good of a position next year as they are right now. Superstar slugger Juan Soto will be a free agent and at this point, there is no way to know for sure if he will end up staying with the Yankees for the long-term.
Because of this fact, the Yankees should consider all avenues to bolster the roster so they can at least attempt to win the World Series this season. There are sure to be some big names moved around the trade deadline and one player who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate is St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"No one hates losing more, and the Cardinals are more than a year into their disastrous run, so he just might approve a trade," Heyman said. "The (Los Angeles Dodgers) don’t really need him but that’s one team he might jump at."
If Arenado actually is traded, he could make some sense for New York. The Yankees have been thin at third base with D.J. LeMahieu out with a foot injury so far this season. If he were to take more time to return or struggle, Arenado makes a lot of sense as a third base option. Plus, even if LeMahieu can return, he can play all over the diamond.
Arenado also is under contract through the 2027 season and could give New York an option to keep the team at an elite level even if Soto leaves.
A trade should be considered unlikely and it would cost a lot, but it could make sense.
