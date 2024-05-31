Yankees Could Be Underrated Trade Partner For Angels All-Star Pitcher
The New York Yankees like will be in a handful of trade rumors over the next few months ahead of the trade deadline.
New York likely will be linked to multiple big-name players but it doesn't necessarily need to get a blockbuster deal done.
The Yankees currently are the top team in the American League and have one of the best rosters in baseball. New York doesn't have any glaring holes and should only get better as Gerrit Cole nears a return to the mound.
This won't stop the Yankees from being mentioned in rumors and they still likely will add around the trade deadline but the most realistic move will be for bullpen help. One player who could make sense and also likely will be traded is Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Moore, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The underperforming Angels have a number of players with expiring contracts – infielder Brandon Drury ($8.5 million) and relievers Matt Moore ($9 million), Carlos Estévez ($6.75 million), Luis García ($4.25 million), José Cisnero ($1.75 million) and Adam Cimber ($1.65 million) – and while the relievers figure to be the only ones that could bring back decent returns, even those won’t be huge," Feinsand said.
Moore has somewhat struggled so far this season but had a 2.56 ERA in 2023 across 50 appearances. He had a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances in 2022 so it wouldn't be surprising to see him turn things around.
He may need a change of scenery and the Yankees could be the perfect option. Moore may not be the biggest name available, but he could help New York out.
More MLB: Yankees Reportedly Trading Veteran To Mets In Rare Cross-Town Deal