Yankees Could Bring Back All-Star Reliever at Deadline to Shore up Bullpen
The New York Yankees are searching for bullpen help with the trade deadline 23 days away, and this old friend could help.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the Texas Rangers will make veteran right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson available at the deadline "barring a dramatic turnaround."
The Rangers, who won a title in 2023, are experiencing the World Series hangover this year as they're 41-48, seven games back in the AL West and 7.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot. In addition to Robertson, Nightengale reports that Max Scherzer, Andrew Heaney, Michael Lorenzen and Kirby Yates are also expected to be made available by Texas unless they climb back into the race in the next few weeks.
Robertson pitched for the Yankees, where he began his career, for nine seasons (2008-2014 and then 2017-2018). Believe it or not, the now 39-year-old helped New York win their last World Series title in 2009, which was his second season in the big-leagues. Robertson was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2011 and was the ninth inning successor to legendary closer Mariano Rivera in 2014.
Robertson signed with the cross-town rival New York Mets prior to last season and dominated as their closer while filling in for the injured Edwin Diaz. He posted a 2.05 ERA and 14 saves in 44 innings before being dealt to the Miami Marlins at last year's deadline. Robertson surprisingly struggled in Miami with a 5.06 ERA in 21.1 innings down the stretch.
The veteran righty is no stranger to being traded at the deadline, as the Chicago Cubs sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022. He proceeded to help the Phillies make a run to the World Series before they fell to the Houston Astros.
Could Robertson and the Yankees reunite? It's certainly possible, and it would give the club a reliable setup man as the Alabama native has a 3.13 ERA in 37.1 innings for the Rangers this season.
Robertson is owed less than $11.5 million the rest of the way, his salary for 2024, and has a mutual option for next season. The Yankees need at least two relievers to help their struggling bullpen and Robertson would be a solid secondary move.