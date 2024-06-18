Yankees Could Fill Biggest Hole By Landing Ex-Mets Available Utility Man
The New York Yankees have a need in the infield but don't necessarily need to make a major move.
There has been speculation for weeks that the Yankees could look to swing a big deal for a top first baseman like Paul Goldschmidt or Pete Alonso due to Anthony Rizzo's struggles at the plate. While a move still could be in the works, the Yankees have more of a short-term issue now with Rizzo set to miss time due to an injury.
If the Yankees want to quickly add depth, one player who could make a lot of sense is veteran utility man J.D. Davis. The 31-year-old joined the Oakland Athletics ahead of the 2024 campaign but was designated for assignment on Monday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Infielder J.D. Davis was designated for assignment by the Oakland A's, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Davis was cut by San Francisco in spring training and received only $1.1M of his $6.9M salary before signing with Oakland for $2.5M. If he's not traded by Oakland, he'll be a free agent."
Davis has appeared in 39 games so far this season and has clubbed four home runs, driven in five runs, and slashed .236/.304/.366 while seeing time at first base and third base. New York has had issues at both first and third base and Davis could be another depth option to help there.
He is an eight-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Houston Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Athletics throughout his career. It seems like he is looking for his next home and the Yankees could make sense.
