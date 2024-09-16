Yankees Could Get Additional Bullpen Help Down the Stretch
The New York Yankees head into the final two weeks of the regular season with a three-game cushion over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East and a slim one-game edge on the Cleveland Guardians for the top seed in the league.
As the Yankees try and figure out their pitching staff for the postseason, they could receive two additional arms down the stretch that could be options for their bullpen in October.
Manager Aaron Boone told reporters over the weekend that right-hander Cody Poteet is "really close" to returning.
Poteet has not pitched for the Yankees since June 12 after suffering a triceps strain. The righty impressed as a starter earlier in the season, posting a 3-0 record, 2.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 21 innings of work.
The 30-year-old began his rehab assignment on August 20 and has made five starts, where he has produced a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.
With the Yankees currently having six starters on their big-league roster, Poteet would likely factor in as a long reliever if they recall him.
In addition to Poteet, righty reliever Lou Trivino is making strides toward returning as well. As reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Trivino's rehab assignment was extended by 10 days last Friday.
Trivino last pitched for the Yankees in the 2022 postseason. He suffered an elbow strain prior to the 2023 season before it was later discovered that he needed Tommy John surgery.
The 32-year-old began the 2024 season on the 60-day IL and did not start a rehab assignment until August 14. In 11 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A, the righty has posted a 4.91 ERA. However, the veteran reliever has not allowed a run in his last 3.2 innings with Scranton.
Trivino was very effective for the Yankees in 2022, posting an ERA of 1.66 in 25 games after being acquired from the Oakland Athletics in the trade deadline deal that also brought them Frankie Montas.
With 12 games left to play in the regular season, the Yankees will have to sort out their pitching staff for the playoffs. Whether Poteet and/or Trivino factor into the equation remains to be seen, but it sounds like they will both be options in the near future.