The New York Yankees might be able to upgrade their struggling offense with two internal options in the near future.

Yankees Could Get Back 2 Injured Impact Sluggers to Boost Offense in Near Future
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees need help offensively, but they may be close to getting at least two major reinforcements back in the near future.
The obvious one is DH Giancarlo Stanton, who is progressing in his rehab after a strained left hamstring landed him on the IL in late-June. The Yankees should know by the weekend whether he will require a rehab assignment or not, but the big slugger crushed 18 home runs and posted a .794 OPS before getting injured, and the Bronx Bombers' lineup has sorely missed him in the middle of the order.
Beyond Stanton, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said outfielder Jasson Dominguez could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre within the week after he took live batting practice in Tampa on Monday.
Dominguez came back from Tommy John surgery earlier in the season, had a promising rehab assignment, and was optioned to Triple-A. However, he suffered an oblique strain shortly thereafter and has been on the shelf since June 16.
The 21-year-old was slashing an impressive .356/.404/.609 with a 1.013 OPS, six homers and 13 RBIs in 23 minor league games this season.
The latest update would indicate that the promising young slugger is ahead of schedule. Given the immense struggles of left fielder Alex Verdugo, the Yankees could wind up calling up Dominguez once he is ready.
That being said, Boone did not say how many at-bats Dominguez would require on his rehab assignment before he is deemed an option.
“He’s an option player, whenever he starts playing he’s available,” Boone said. “Once he’s healthy he’s eligible to be called up. We optioned him, though. So I’m not looking for a certain number of-- when the need arises he’s in play.”
The trade deadline is now just six days away, and the Yankees will be looking to add a starter, bullpen help and at least one bat. That's a significant amount of needs for a team hoping to push for a World Series this year. The good news is that help could be on the way in the coming weeks in the form of Stanton and now Dominguez.