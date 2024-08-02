Yankees Could Get Reinforcements, Breakout Star Back Soon, Per Insider
The New York Yankees' starting rotation hasn't been at full strength recently but that could change in the very near future.
New York had one of the best rotations in baseball early on this season and one of the biggest reasons why certainly was the performance of fifth-year starter Clarke Schmidt. He made 11 starts early and was pitching the best that he has throughout his career to this point logging a 2.52 ERA and 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Schmidt has been out due to a right lat strain but reportedly "hopes" to be back in August, according to Newsday's Ben Dickson.
"Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt, more than two months removed from his last start, hopes to be back on an MLB mound 'within August,' Dickson said. "Schmidt (right lat strain) is on the 60-day injured list and has not pitched since May 26. The 28-year-old has made 11 starts this season, going 5-3 with a 2.52 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings.
"He threw a bullpen session on July 20 for the first time since his injury. The next step is facing live hitters, which Schmidt said will happen 'definitely within the week.' He should begin a rehab assignment shortly after."
The fact that Schmidt could be back this month certainly is a positive sign for New York. The Yankees have started to look like themselves again and adding Schmidt back into the fold could help take them to another level. Hopefully, his rehab goes well and he is able to return soon.
More MLB: Yankees Among Top Options To Snatch Rival All-Star If They Lose Juan Soto