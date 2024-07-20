Yankees Could Give Blue Jays Call About Superstar After Latest Report
The New York Yankees could use a little offense in the infield and the rival Toronto Blue Jays could have someone who could help out.
Toronto seemed like it was going to compete with the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East but that hasn't been the case so far in 2024. The Blue Jays seemingly have never gotten their footing under them and now they are cratering toward a firesale and rebuild.
For weeks it has seemed like the Blue Jays would only trade rental players but something may have changed and now they reportedly will listen to offers on players under contract beyond the 2024 season, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"The Blue Jays are expected to consider trade offers for players under contract beyond 2024, not merely those on expiring contracts," Morosi said. "A strong contingent of scouts will be in Toronto tonight for the Chris Bassitt-Jack Flaherty matchup."
If the Blue Jays are willing to listen to offers on players under contract beyond the 2024 season, could that mean that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be available? He has been in trade rumors, but it has seemed like the Blue Jays weren't going to consider a move.
Now, that they are considering deals involving non-rentals, the Yankees should give them a call to see what it would cost to bring in Guerrero. He is fantastic and immediately would fill a hole for the Yankees in the infield. A trade would cost an arm and a leg, but it could help put the Yankees over the top and give them the best chance to win a World Series this year.
Plus, landing Guerrero would give the team another great hitter in the middle of the lineup to help ease the burden if Juan Soto were to leave in free agency. The Yankees at least should put a feeler out there and see what happens.
