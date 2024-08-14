Yankees Could Land All-Star Starter Who Surprisingly Could Become Available
The New York Yankees didn't add to the starting rotation ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but could have another opportunity in the near future.
New York had a solid deadline by acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr. and some bullpen help but didn't add to the rotation. The Yankees surprisingly could have an opportunity to reunite with an old friend in the near future, though.
There is an Aug. 31 deadline for players to be designated for assignment and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal floated Texas Rangers fireballer Nathan Eovaldi as someone who surprisingly could be DFA'd.
"Righty Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 3.05 ERA in 79 2/3 postseason innings, almost certainly would be (claimed), and the Rangers could take a chance by exposing him to waivers as well," Rosenthal said.
If Eovaldi somehow becomes available, he would be a no-brainer for the Yankees. He already has experience playing in New York and has a 3.75 ERA in 21 starts so far this season with the Rangers.
The Yankees could use another starter to help stabilize the rotation down the stretch and Eovaldi would be a fantastic option. It still would be pretty shocking if the Rangers actually did end up designating him for assignment, but Yankees fans should be keeping a close eye on him.
There likely will be a plethora of players who are designated for assignment in the coming weeks and that could be an area the Yankees use to bolster the roster.
