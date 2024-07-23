Yankees Could Land Hard-Throwing All-Star To Add Much-Needed Pitching
The New York Yankees likely will get a major upgrade over the next week.
New York needs to add at least one or two high-leverage relievers down the stretch and the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is one week away. Rumors have been flowing for months about what the Yankees will do, but soon enough it won't just be speculation.
The Yankees have one week to fill as many roster holes as possible without mortgaging the future and the bullpen will be the easiest area of the club to address. There will be plenty of options for the Yankees to pick from and the club was mentioned as a possible option for Los Angeles Angels flamethrower Carlos Estévez by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"As a reliable late-inning reliever and impending free agent closing for an obvious seller, Carlos Estévez is one of the safer bets to be on the move," Gleeman and Britton said. He'd probably fit better as a setup man on a contender, Estévez has sliced his walk rate at age 31 and he can be used in key spots versus both righties and lefties. Potential landing spots: New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies."
This isn't the first time Estévez has been linked to the Yankees and it isn't hard to see why. He has one of the top fastballs in baseball, a 2.45 ERA in 33 appearances, and will be available. That is exactly what New York needs.
