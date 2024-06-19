Yankees Could Land Underrated Hard-Throwing Hurler This Summer In Trade
The New York Yankees will be linked in some way to seemingly every player who could be available this summer.
New York has been mentioned as an option for numerous players over the last few weeks and the rumor mill is just going to pick up as the deadline approaches. The trade deadline is roughly six weeks away and New York surely will be looking for ways to bolster the bullpen.
One underrated option that was thrown out there by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner is a deal for Oakland Athletics flamethrower Lucas Erceg.
"Ideally, the Yankees add multiple relievers at the trade deadline," Kirschner said. "They only have two trusted relievers right now in closer Clay Holmes and setup man Luke Weaver. Michael Tonkin has been a revelation and clearly has moved up Boone's trust tree but it's fair to wonder if this is sustainable given his track record...
"Enter A's reliever Lucas Ercegm who has emerged as one of the better middle relievers in the American League after improving his command from his 2023 rookie season. Because he has yet to hit arbitration, Erceg's cost may be high. The Yankees have shown a willingness to add bullpen help from players who've yet to hit arbitration, as demonstrated by their acquisition of reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs at the 2022 deadline for pitcher Hayden Wesneski."
Erceg would be a very intriguing option for the Yankees. He has a 3.96 ERA so far this season in 25 appearances and is in the 98th percentile in fastball velocity. If he somehow is available, New York should get Oakland on the phone.
