Yankees Could Lose Multiple Stars Following The Season Due to Prioritizing Juan Soto
The New York Yankees are rich with talent, which has helped them jump out to an MLB-leading 45-20 start in 2024.
But it is fair to project that they won't be able to keep this exact roster together following the year.
Right now, re-signing MVP favorite and superstar outfielder Juan Soto will be managing partner Hal Steinbrenner's and GM Brian Cashman's top priority in the offseason. They even recently revealed they were planning on approaching Soto about an extension during the season, but there has been no update on that front as of late. Soto, 25, is also likely to receive a historic contract in free agency, and his agent Scott Boras typically encourages his clients to test the waters on the open market.
Re-signing Soto is the logical move for the Yankees, as he has crushed 17 home runs, driven in 53 RBIs, and slashed .318/.424/.603 with a 1.027 OPS in just 64 games. He has also helped uplift team captain and fellow superstar outfielder Aaron Judge and power-hitting designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. Hitting back-to-back in the Yankee lineup, Soto and Judge have both played at an MVP level, and Stanton has clubbed 15 home runs of his own after coming off a rough 2023 campaign.
But Soto will be costly for the Yankees, and that is why they will likely have to make some tough decisions in the form of letting go of other impact sluggers such as left fielder Alex Verdugo and second baseman Gleyber Torres, who will be free agents this winter as well.
Verdugo has been a bonus in a stacked Yankee lineup, smashing eight home runs, driving in 34 RBIs and posting a .734 OPS. And Torres, who got off to a slow start, is starting to come around in the past two weeks with a .250 average and .764 OPS. For his career, Torres, 27, has been one of the best offensive second basemen in baseball.
The good news for the Yankees is that they have top prospects who are impressing in their farm system such as Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones, who could replace Verdugo as long-term options in the outfield alongside Soto and Judge.
As for Torres, the Yankees have plenty of replacement options at second base next year in the form of DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera.
So, while Verdugo and Torres are important pieces on this high-powered Yankees team in 2024, retaining Soto will be the organization's top priority and they have exciting young prospects who can step in for lost veteran talent beyond this season.
Closer Clay Holmes will also be a free agent, and the Yankees could realistically be aggresive in re-signing him once Soto is taken care of. The reliever market typically doesn't move as fast in free agency, so if the Yankees are able to bring back Soto in the early portion of the offseason, then they can shift their focus towards bringing back their star late-inning arm as well.