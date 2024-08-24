Yankees Could Lose Superstar Juan Soto To 'Mystery Team,' Per Insider
The New York Yankees' biggest fear over the next few months will be the possibility of losing superstar slugger Juan Soto.
New York acquired Soto knowing he was going to be a free agent at the end of the season and now that time almost is here. The Yankees will have to make a tough decision this winter although it's clear that retaining Soto is the team's top priority.
Soto is going to break the bank, but New York should do everything in its power to make sure he doesn't leave the Yankees in free agency.
There will be a lot of teams to worry about this winter and FanSided's Robert Murray called the Philadelphia Phillies a possible "mystery team."
"Juan Soto could sign with a mystery team," Murray said. "OK, hear me out. This may not be the most obvious fit, especially with so much star power already in Philadelphia. But Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski loves pursuing star players. Soto has a history of playing in the National League East and was previously teammates with Bryce Harper.
"Also worth noting: Soto was with Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long, one of the best coaches in baseball, with the Washington Nationals and the two had a strong relationship. Something worth pointing out, and perhaps something to remember come the offseason."
Philadelphia is no stranger to making a big move. The Phillies already are one of the best teams in baseball. Could they get a lot better this winter, though?
