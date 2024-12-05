Yankees Could Make Big Splash on Elite Infielder if Juan Soto Pursuit Goes South
The New York Yankees won't be making any major moves in free agency until they figure out whether they've secured superstar slugger Juan Soto.
If they do re-sign Soto, the Yankees won't have enough money left over to sign other top-tier free agents, and will have to bolster their roster either via trade or by signing less expensive free agent options.
But if Soto signs elsewhere, all the money New York had allocated for him can be used to sign multiple high-end players.
Given that Gleyber Torres seems likely to sign elsewhere at this point, the Yankees would probably prioritize adding either a third baseman (and move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base) or a second baseman this offseason.
And in a December 4 article, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand conveyed that former Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames could be among their top options.
"The Yankees remain hopeful about bringing Juan Soto back to the Bronx, but in the event that the slugger signs elsewhere, New York will have plenty of money to pivot to Plan B," Feinsand wrote.
"According to sources, one of the options being considered is Willy Adames, who is drawing interest from the Yankees. Adames is the top free-agent shortstop available after posting a career year with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 161 games.
"Although Anthony Volpe has performed admirably during his first two years in the Majors – he posted a 3.3 and 3.4 bWAR in those seasons, winning a Gold Glove while posting a 20-20 campaign in his rookie year of 2023 – it’s possible the Yankees could shift the 23-year-old to second base," Feinsand continued.
"If they sign Adames, the Yankees could also keep Volpe at shortstop, move Chisholm to second base and play Adames at third. Adames’ preference is to remain at shortstop, a source said, but he’s open to moving positions for the right situation and the right deal."
Adding an elite two-way player like Adames would be a great way for New York to rebound if the Soto sweepstakes ends in misery.