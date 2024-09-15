Yankees Could Pivot to Rival Star if Juan Soto Leaves, Per Insider
The New York Yankees have a very strong chance to capture a World Series title in October, which would end a 15-year drought.
One of the main reasons the Yankees are legitimate contenders is due to the addition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who came over in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres last December.
Soto has arguably put together the best season of his career, slashing .285/.415/.570 with a .985 OPS, 39 home runs (career-high) and 101 RBIs in 145 games in pinstripes.
As a result, the 25-year-old is set up to land a historic long-term contract north of $500 million in free agency once he hits the open market following the campaign. And while the Yankees will likely be the favorites to sign him, they must also have a pivot plan in case he departs.
When listing the potential options for another star free agent to be, third baseman Alex Bregman, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic included the Yankees as a team that could get involved if Soto leaves.
"The New York Yankees might enter the mix if they strike out on Juan Soto and want to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second," Rosenthal wrote.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has adjusted well to playing third base for the first time at the big-league level. That being said, he is under team control for two more years and could go back to his natural position at second base if Bregman were to land in the Bronx.
In addition to the Yankees, Rosenthal named the Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks as possible landing spots for Bregman.
Since entering the league in 2016, Bregman has evolved into one of the game's best third basemen. Bregman will be playing in his age 31 season in 2025, and has appeared in 97 postseason games (ninth all-time).
Bregman helped the Houston Astros win two World Series titles in 2017 and 2022, and that type of experience is valuable to any team's lineup.
For now, the Yankees are focused on making a deep run in the postseason and ultimately winning a title this year. When free agency begins, Soto is expected to be their top priority and it's hard to envision them letting him walk. But it doesn't hurt to have a pivot plan and Bregman would be a solid backup option for the Yankees.