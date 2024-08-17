Yankees Could Pursue Blockbuster Deal With Cy Young Winner This Offseason
The New York Yankees have one of the best rosters in baseball.
New York currently is in first place in the American League East and has a good shot at winning its first World Series since 2009. The Yankees had a down year and responded in a massive way by going out and landing superstar slugger Juan Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres.
The Yankees clearly aren't afraid to make a game-changing move and this upcoming offseason will give the club another opportunity to do so. New York currently is in a great spot -- but like pretty much every other team could use some more pitching.
There will be some intriguing hurlers available in free agency at the end of the season and one who could make a lot of sense for the Yankees is three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. He has dealt with injuries this season but has been solid when he's on the mound. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and sounds like he wants to continue his career.
"When I’m out there, I’ve been able to compete," Scherzer said as transcribed by The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant. "I can still pitch at a high level. I look at things like my slider, which I went into the season wanting to fix, and it’s been really good. I still see myself as able to compete and win."
Scherzer now is 40 years old and likely won't land a massive deal in free agency due to his injuries this year. He has a 3.89 ERA so far this season in eight appearances. If he could be had on a cheap deal, why wouldn't the Yankees consider a deal?
More MLB: Could Yankees Consider Reunion With Old Friend To Add Needed Depth?