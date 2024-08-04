Yankees Could Reunite With Veteran Hurler To Add Needed Bullpen Help
The New York Yankees were one of the most active teams in baseball ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York entered the trade deadline looking to add some pop to the middle of the lineup and some help for the bullpen. The Yankees were able to accomplish both of these goals but there still could be room for growth.
One former member of the Yankees is available and could make some sense as a reunion candidate. Former Yankees lefty Lucas Luetge spent two seasons with the Yankees but has been in the Boston Red Sox's farm system this year but reportedly opted out of his contract, according to Katie Morrison-O’Day of MassLive.
"WooSox reliever Lucas Luetge has exercised his opt-out and is a free agent," Morrison-O’Day said. "Luetge was one of the more reliable relievers in the Worcester bullpen this season: 3.02 ERA in 31 appearances, 6 saves, 10.2 K/9 in 41 2/3 innings."
Luetge is a seven-year big league veteran with a 3.60 career ERA in 230 appearances. He was solid with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and had a 3.02 ERA in 31 outings before opting out of his contract.
Boston has needed some bullpen help as well so it's surprising that Luetge didn't get an opportunity. This could work in the Yankees' favor with him now available on the open market. If the Yankees want to add more to the bullpen, a reunion could make a lot of sense.
More MLB: Rumored Yankees Target Expected To Be Available After Season, Per Insider