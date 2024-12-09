Yankees Could Soon Lose Another Player to Mets
The last team that the New York Yankees want to think about right now is their cross-town rival Mets.
This is because the Mets have signed two key players from the Yankees' 2024 season — Clay Holmes and Juan Soto — in the past week.
And the Mets might not be done acquiring former Yankees players, as ESPN's Jorge Castillo alluded to in a December 9 article.
"Right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is drawing heavy interest from several teams, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Blue Jays, a source told ESPN," Castillo wrote.
"The 30-year-old reliever is expected to land a big league contract after undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in April. Injuries have held Loáisiga to 20 appearances over the past two seasons, including three in 2024 before undergoing the elbow procedure, but his electric stuff, headlined by a 98 mph sinker, makes him an attractive bullpen weapon for clubs expecting to contend."
Despite his recent injury history, Yankees fans are well aware of how talented a pitcher Loáisiga is. When he's healthy, the 30-year-old has proven to be extremely versatile for New York, posting a career 19-11 record, 3.44 ERA, and 207 strikeouts in 219.2 regular season innings pitched for the Yankees.
The Yankees clearly aren't eager to let Loáisiga leave so easily, as Castillo also noted how they're interested in signing him this offseason.
But if Loáisiga does become the third ex-Yankees player the Mets sign this offseason — not to mention acquiring Frankie Montas (who played for the Yankees in 2022-23), Luis Severino last year, and multiple other players in years past — the Subway Series will become even more hostile than it already is.