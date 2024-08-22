Yankees Could Take Chance On Dodgers Ace To Add Much-Needed Pitching
The New York Yankees likely will be looking to add to the starting rotation this winter.
New York's rotation has some great pieces and performed like one of the best rotations in baseball for the first few months of the season. It came back down to earth afterward and injuries also have popped up which has negatively impacted the rotation.
The Yankees attempted to add another starter ahead of the trade deadline but failed to do so although they were willing to trade prized top prospect Spencer Jones. New York will go back to the drawing board this winter and one player who should be toward the top of its wish list is Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler.
He has shown that he can be one of the top pitchers in baseball when he's healthy. He missed the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and has struggled in his return to the mound this season. Despite this, he will be an extra year removed from surgery in 2025 and likely will land a one-year deal in free agency this winter, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"When healthy, Walker Buehler has been a top-of-the-rotation starter for the Dodgers, finishing in the Top 10 in NL Cy Young voting in 2019 and 2021 while also starring during the team's World Series title run in 2020," Reuter said. "However, he is not entering free agency on the best terms.
"The 30-year-old missed the entire 2023 season recovering from his second Tommy John surgery, and he's been hit hard in his return to action this year, struggling to a 6.09 ERA and 1.59 WHIP while serving up a .299/.360/.551 line to opposing hitters. He will hit the open market as an intriguing buy-low candidate, likely seeking a one-year deal to rebuild his value, and the Dodgers could well be the team that gives him that opportunity."
He is just 30 years old and will have to settle for a short-term deal worth significantly less than he is worth this winter. That should be music to the Yankees' front office's ears.
