Yankees Could Take Flier On Ex-Red Sox All-Star To Add Organization Depth
The New York Yankees certainly will be in the mix for the American League pennant this season.
New York currently is tied with the Baltimore Orioles with an impressive 67-46 record. The Yankees struggled leading up to the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline and have been hot since. New York has won seven of its last 10 games but that doesn't mean it should be done looking for ways to improve.
The Yankees addressed some major concerns before the deadline by adding Jazz Chisholm Jr. as well as some help for the bullpen. New York's bullpen hasn't been as good as it hoped for due to a plethora of injuries, so it may make some sense to add some more pitching with big league upside to stock up the minors.
One player who could fit this description well is former Boston Red Sox All-Star Matt Barnes. He spent some time with the Washington Nationals earlier this season but elected free agency after being designated for assignment.
Barnes wasn't looking good with a 6.75 ERA in 14 appearances, but he is just 34 years old and is a former All-Star who is available on the open market. Barnes may not be a big-name player anymore, but he is available and likely could be had one a minor league deal if the Yankees really wanted to make a move.
New York has had success in the past turning around the careers of relievers. Barnes could be someone who could fit this mold if he could show something in the minor leagues.
More MLB: Former Yankees Trade Target 'Will Definitely' Be Dealt In Offseason