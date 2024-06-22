Yankees Could Target Angels Young Utility Man To Fix Biggest Roster Hole
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly is approaching.
The deadline will come and pass on July 30th and the New York Yankees could use a boost. The Yankees have dealt with a handful of injuries lately and haven't been at full strength. First baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Gleyber Torres both recently were bitten by the injury bug.
Even before they got injured, the Yankees have been mentioned in trade rumors looking for possible replacements for the duo because they were struggling offensively. It seems like a move is even more of a necessity at this point and one player who was mentioned as an underrated option is Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.
"One option the Yankees could consider is using (D.J. LeMahieu) and Anthony Rizzo in a platoon," Kirschner said. "While adding two starters to their infield before the trade deadline seems unlikely, acquiring one is feasible.
"If the Yankees went this route, Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo would offer New York another high-contact bat who is under team control through next season...Rengifo has played second, short, third, and each outfield position, but third base has been his primary position this season."
If the Yankees want to add at the deadline, Rengifo should be near the top of their list. He can play all over the field and has had a terrific offensive season so far in 2024 and is slashing .311/.360/.425.
Why not swing a move sooner rather than later?
