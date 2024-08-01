Yankees Could Target Available Ex-Astros Veteran To Add Needed Depth
The New York Yankees were extremely busy around the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but their work isn't done yet.
New York has struggled lately but still is tied for the American League lead in wins at 65. The Yankees have a chance to do something special this year and reloaded some of the roster ahead of the deadline by landing Jazz Chisholm Jr. as well as some bullpen help.
While this is the case, it wouldn't hurt to continue to add cheap depth throughout the organization. One player who could be a candidate to help out with this is Houston Astros pitcher Rafael Montero. He surprisingly was designated for assignment by the Astros on Wednesday and now is up for grabs, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Astros DFA reliever Rafael Montero who was in the 2nd year of a 3-year, $34. 5 million contract, which is 7 weeks after releasing Jose Abreu, who was in the 2nd year of a 3-year, $58.5 million contract," Nightengale said."
Clubs now have a week to place a waiver claim on him but if they were to do so and land him, they would have to take over his contract and immediately add him to the 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed then he likely will become a free agent and then could be signed at that point.
His numbers don't jump off the page this year with a 4.70 ERA in 41 appearances, but he is just two years removed from having a 2.37 ERA in 71 appearances in 2022. The Yankees have shown that they can fix relievers, so why not try with Montero?
