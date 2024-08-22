Yankees Could Target Blue Jays Superstar In Possible Offseason Stunner
The New York Yankees likely will be extremely active this upcoming offseason despite having one of the best teams in baseball.
New York's top priority will be retaining superstar slugger Juan Soto. If he ends up signing elsewhere, though, New York will have to find a way to fill his spot in the middle of the order. There isn't a single player in baseball who can fully replicate Soto's production, but there could be some players who could help.
One position of need certainly will be first base. The first base spot has been talked about all season for the Yankees and one player who was mentioned as a fit is Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It seemed like he would get traded but he ended up staying.
Despite this, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter suggested he could be traded this winter.
"The 25-year-old will be a free agent after the 2025 season, and while Bo Bichette is also set to hit the open market at the same time, he is coming off a down year and will likely be the club's Opening Day shortstop next year as they bank on him rebuilding his value," Reuter said. "On the flip side, Guerrero is having a huge season, hitting .317/.389/.552 for a 165 OPS+ with 33 doubles, 26 home runs, 81 RBI, and 4.6 WAR in 124 games.
If they are unable to make any headway in extension talks this offseason, selling high now and flipping before Opening Day would be the best way to maximize his value."
If the Yankees lose Soto in free agency, they should turn their focus to doing everything possible to snatch Guerrero from Toronto.
