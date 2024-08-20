Yankees Could Target Ex-Astros High-Leverage Hurler To Fix Roster Hole
The New York Yankees could use another boost in the bullpen down the stretch.
New York attempted to bolster the bullpen ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but things haven't worked out in its favor. The Yankees recently designated Enyel De Los Santos for assignment just a few weeks after acquiring him,
Fellow trade deadline pickup Mark Leiter Jr. also has struggled but he still is with the team. The Yankees could use a boost in the bullpen down the stretch if they want to make a run in the playoffs.
One player who could make some sense now is former Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs hurler Héctor Neris. He was designated for assignment and has already cleared waivers, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
"Chicago Cubs news: Reliever Héctor Neris was DFA'd and has already cleared waivers, sources tell ESPN," Rogers said. "He's being released. Jack Neely, acquired from the Yankees in the Mark Leiter Jr trade, is being called up to take his place."
Neris is an 11-year big league veteran and has a 3.89 ERA so far this season in 46 appearances with the Cubs. Last season he was one of the top relievers in baseball as a member of the Astros with a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances to go along with a 77-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
New York could use another reliever and Neris is available on a silver platter. The Yankees could use a boost and Neris certainly would provide it.
