Yankees Could Target Ex-Red Sox Infielder To Fill Huge Roster Hole
The New York Yankees should be considering all option to add offensive depth down the stretch.
New York is one of the best teams in baseball but still isn't getting the offensive production out of the first base spot it hoped to have. Anthony Rizzo was struggling before going down with an injury. Since Rizzo went down, both Ben Rice and D.J. LeMahieu have been inconsistent.
The Yankees were linked to a handful of players ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but didn't add first base help. They could right now on waivers if they wanted to, though. One player who could help and recently was designated for assignment is Boston Red Sox first baseman Dom Smith, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Sources: The Boston Red Sox are designating Dom Smith for assignment," Murray said.
Smith appeared in 83 games for Boston this season and slashed .237/.317/.390 with six home runs, 20 doubles, and 34 RBIs. He struggled early on but turned it on in July and was an important bat for the Red Sox.
Although he was solid for Boston, it doesn't have much room on the roster for him now with young slugger Triston Casas now back from an injury.
Smith is an eight-year big league veteran who seamlessly could fill in for the Yankees at first base and likely provide more offensive production than they currently are getting. Plus, he wouldn't cost much at all. What's the worst thing that could happen?
