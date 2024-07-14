Yankees Could Target Rival All-Star In Trade Deadline Deal To Help Infield
If the New York Yankees don't add some help to the infield at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline, it would be a shock.
New York hasn't gotten the production it hoped for out of the first base, second base, or third base positions. The Yankees still are considered among the top contenders to take home the World Series this season, but a boost is needed this summer before the trade deadline passes in a few weeks.
Third base could be the most likely infield option to improve. There aren't many first basemen out there who could be an improvement at this point and the second base trade market also seems to be thin. A handful of third basemen have been mentioned as possible trade candidates and the Yankees could make the most out of this.
One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate, although the odds of a move are small, is Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Isaac Paredes, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"His name is out there more than Randy Arozarena," Heyman said. "Odds to go: 3-1 against (25 percent)."
While Heyman noted a move isn't very likely, the Yankees should consider giving Tampa Bay a call. The Rays seem to be nearing a rebuild and Paredes has some value. He has clubbed 15 home runs with 50 RBIs so far this season and is slashing .264/.365/.463 in 90 games played.
New York needs a boost in the infield and Paredes certainly would be that. A trade with a rival of this size would be difficult, but New York at least should look into it.
