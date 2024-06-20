Yankees Could Target Top Bullpen Trade Option To Add Much-Needed Hurler
The New York Yankees certainly will be looking to add some help to the bullpen this summer.
New York had the top-ranked bullpen for much of the beginning of the season but it currently ranks sixth with a 3.43 ERA. The Yankees' depth has been tested so far this season with injuries popping up left and right so adding another high-leverage arm should be considered a necessity.
The Yankees have been linked to a handful of hurlers and likely will look to make a splash. One player who has popped up as an option a lot is Miami Marlins hurler Tanner Scott. He likely will be moved and Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar said the Yankees "should target" him.
"The Yankees should target Marlins southpaw Tanner Scott, who isn't earning nearly enough save opportunities in Miami, and assign him to a set-up role before giving the ball to (Clay Holmes)," Thosar said. "Adding Scott (1.30 ERA, 27.2 innings) to a bullpen that might also gain Gil or Schmidt from the rotation is certainly a more playoff-ready relief unit."
Scott would make perfect sense for the Yankees. New York hasn't gotten as much production out of its left-handed relievers as it expected to this season and Scott could help fix that.
The Yankees have a real chance to win their first World Series since 2009 this season but need another arm or two to help put them over the top.
Scott keeps popping up as an option. Why not get Miami on the phone and see what a deal costs?
