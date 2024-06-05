Yankees Could Target Two-Time World Series Champ To Bolster Bullpen
The New York Yankees could use another arm in the bullpen down the stretch.
New York's bullpen already is one of the best in baseball but every contender will be looking for some relief help. The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will come and pass on July 30th and the Yankees certainly will be busy.
The Yankees could use some help in the bullpen and one player who could make a lot of sense is Los Angeles Angels hurler Hunter Strickland. The two-time World Series champion has shined this season and could be moved ahead of the deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"The Angels have a group of veteran free agents-to-be who should move -- outfielder Kevin Pillar and relievers Matt Moore, Adam Cimber, and Hunter Strickland -- but that's simple," Passan said.
The 35-year-old has logged a 1.73 ERA 21-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 innings pitched and could go a long way in helping the Yankees' bullpen.
He has a career 3.30 ERA in 10 big league seasons and will be a free agent at the end of the season. Strickland has plenty of playoff experience and could help New York down the stretch and likely wouldn't cost too much.
Los Angeles clearly is heading toward another firesale and the Yankees could afford whatever their asking price is. New York could use some bullpen help down the stretch as it attempts to take home its first World Series title since 2009 and Strickland could make sense.
More MLB: Yankees Phenom Makes Team History After Another Impressive Appearance