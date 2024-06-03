Yankees Could Target Underrated Hurler To Bolster Bullpen In Deadline Deal
The New York Yankees have all of the makings of a true World Series contender but that doesn't mean more help won't be on the way this summer.
New York already is one of the best teams in baseball but likely will be looking to add more depth in the bullpen down the stretch ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The Yankees already have been linked to multiple big-name players, but they don't necessarily need to make a splashy trade in order to compete. New York could use some more depth at not a significant cost.
One player who could fit this description and make sense for the Yankees is Oakland Athletics reliever Austin Adams.
Adams has been great so far this season for the Athletics and is considered a likely trade candidate by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Most likely traded: (Designated hitter) Brent Rooker, (right-handed pitcher) Lucas Erceg, (right-handed pitcher) Paul Blackburn, (right-handed pitcher) Austin Adams," Bowden said.
Bowden took a look at each Major League Baseball franchise and predicted what their plans would be around the deadline. Oakland likely will be sellers and he mentioned Adams as a trade candidate.
The 33-year-old has compiled a 2.70 ERA and 28-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio so far this season in 20 innings pitched. He is the type of pitcher New York could bring in to help boost an already great bullpen ahead of the deadline.
New York likely will be linked to a handful of hurlers and Adams could help out in a major way.
More MLB: Yankees Target Expected To Be Moved Making Blockbuster Deal Possible