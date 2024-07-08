Yankees Could Trade For Underrated Rangers All-Star To Add Pitching Help
The New York Yankees need to look for ways to add pitching this summer when the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline comes and passes on July 30th.
New York has a chance to make a run at a World Series title in 2024 but it still has some holes on the roster as shown in its recent cold stretch.
The Yankees have struggled lately and need to add at the deadline rather than just sticking with the status quo. Landing a starter to help shore up the back of the rotation down the stretch would be a great strategy.
There will be plenty out there who could help and one who would make sense without breaking the bank is Texas Rangers All-Star Michael Lorenzen. He likely won't cost too much and likely will be available, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen, and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates," Nightengale said.
Lorenzen was linked to the Yankees at points this past offseason and a move would make sense now. He has a 3.21 ERA in 15 starts so far this season and has shown that his All-Star season last year was no fluke.
Landing him would give the Yankees another dependable, veteran starter as they look to get back on track down the stretch ahead of the postseason.
New York can do something special this season but adding at the deadline is a necessity.
